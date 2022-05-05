NYC to pay $10.5M settlement for wrongful murder conviction

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City will pay $10.5 million dollars to settle a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by a man who spent 24 years in prison on a murder conviction that was overturned in 2018. The conviction of Shawn Williams was the 14th overturned conviction linked to retired Detective Louis Scarcella. Scarcella has been accused of coercing witnesses and framing suspects during the high-crime era of the late 1980s and 1990s. Williams told The New York Times he is “looking ahead to a brighter future.” An attorney for Scarcella says the retired detective denies any wrongdoing.