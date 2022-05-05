Israeli medics say 3 killed in stabbing attack near Tel Aviv

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli medics say at least three people were killed in a stabbing attack near Tel Aviv. Israeli police said they suspect it was a militant attack and that the assailant fled in a vehicle. Security forces set up roadblocks in the area around where the killings occurred on Thursday night, in the town of Elad. A helicopter could be seen hovering over the area. The Magen David Adom emergency service says three people were killed and four others were wounded, two of them in serious condition. Earlier in the day, Israel marked its Independence Day, a festive holiday when people typically hold barbecues and attend air shows.