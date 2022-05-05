Ex-cop gets 5 years for rough arrest of woman with dementia

DENVER (AP) — A former Colorado police officer shown on body camera video roughly arresting a 73-year-old woman with dementia and later seen joking about it has been sentenced to five years in prison. Austin Hopp was sentenced Thursday. He arrested Karen Garner in 2020 after she left a store without paying for about $14 worth of items. Hopp had faced anywhere from probation up to eight years behind bars after pleading guilty to second-degree assault under a deal with prosecutors that was opposed by Garner’s family. The original charge had a mandatory sentence of between 10 and 32 years.