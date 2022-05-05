Emma Stone finds relief in grim Greek silent movie

By DEREK GATOPOULOS

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — U.S. actress Emma Stone says she found starring in a new Greek silent movie to be a welcome professional challenge and a relief from the normal demands of her job. Stone made the remark Thursday in Greece where she travelled for the screening and premiere of “Bleat,” rejoining Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos three years after their collaboration on “The Favourite,” which earned her an Academy Award nomination.