Dallas boy recovering after coyote attack; 3 coyotes killed

DALLAS (AP) — A 2-year-old boy who was attacked by a coyote on the porch of his Dallas home is recovering. Officials searching for the coyote said Thursday that three coyotes that were acting aggressively have been killed. Newton Thomas told The Dallas Morning News in a text message Wednesday that his son underwent several hours of surgery and is in stable condition. The child was hospitalized in critical condition following the attack Tuesday morning. Officials say they can’t say for sure if any of the coyotes that were killed was the one that attacked the boy.