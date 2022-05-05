Bidens host Mexico first lady at Cinco de Mayo celebration

By WILL WEISSERT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has marked Cinco de Mayo by honoring the impact that Mexican Americans and other immigrant communities have had in the United States. He hosted a White House party on Thursday with Mexico’s first lady as the guest of honor. Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, wife of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, joined Biden and first lady Jill Biden for the Rose Garden reception that featured tables draped in orange, blue, lime-green and other party colors. The day marks Mexico’s triumph on May 5, 1862, over the French in the Battle of Puebla, where Mexican soldiers beat back Napoleon III’s forces despite being vastly outnumbered.