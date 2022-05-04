With abortion in jeopardy, minority women have most to lose

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS and LEAH WILLINGHAM

Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A draft Supreme Court opinion suggesting the right to abortion will be overturned is highlighting the risk to Black and Hispanic women. Associated Press research shows that if the Court allows states to ban abortions, minority women will bear the brunt of it. In conservative states that already limit access to abortions, Black and Hispanic women are far more likely than white women to have an abortion. That’s why advocates say they’ll have the most to lose if abortion is outlawed in those states. Advocates also say those same women will likely have the hardest time traveling to terminate pregnancies or raising the children they would bear.