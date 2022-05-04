UN chief urges free, transparent elections in Lebanon May 15

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. chief is calling for Lebanon’s parliamentary elections on May 15 to be “free, fair transparent and inclusive..” In a report circulated Wednesday, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also urged the quick formation of a government after the vote that gives priority to implementing reforms addressing the country’s multiple crises. He said political polarization has deepened and the Lebanese people “are struggling daily to meet basic essential needs.” He pointed to frequent protest sparked by “public frustration with the political situation and the economic and financial crisis.” The elections are the first since Lebanon’s economic meltdown began in late 2019.