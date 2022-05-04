Turner Sports prepared for their first Stanley Cup Playoffs

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

Turner Sports and ESPN are carrying the NHL playoffs after they aired for 16 years on NBC and NBCSN. TNT and TBS get their first games on Thursday after ESPN and ESPN2 carried the first three nights. TNT and TBS will televise up to 49 games during the playoffs. Turner Sports and ESPN will split the first and second rounds. Each will have a conference final. The Stanley Cup Final will be on ABC this year. The biggest change from NBC is the studio show. ESPN and Turner each have a more irreverent tone. Early ratings are positive.