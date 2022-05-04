Summer Movie Calendar: From ‘Top Gun 2’ to ‘Thor 4’ and more

By The Associated Press

Hollywood’s summer movie season kicks off Friday with the release of Disney and Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” Other big May releases include “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” “Men” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” In June, theatergoers can expect “Jurassic World Dominion,” “Lightyear” and “Elvis.” July holds “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “Where the Crawdads Sing,” “Bullet Train” and “Nope.” And in August, there’s “Easter Sunday,” “Beast” and “Bodies Bodies Bodies.” Netflix also has a robust lineup of starry films coming to streaming devices, including “The Gray Man,” “Spiderhead” and “Persuasion.”