Report says Michigan 2020 dam failures were ‘preventable’

By JOHN FLESHER

AP Environmental Writer

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Experts say the 2020 failure of two dams on a Michigan river was “foreseeable and preventable.” A five-member panel appointed by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission released a report Wednesday. It says the disaster resulted from flaws in the design and construction of the Edenville Dam in the 1920s, along with operation and maintenance shortcomings over the years. The dam on the Tittabawassee River in central Michigan collapsed May 19, 2020. It released a torrent that overtopped the downstream Sanford Dam and flooded the city of Midland. Thousands of people were evacuated and 150 homes were destroyed, with damages exceeding $200 million.