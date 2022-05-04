Rapper Kidd Creole sentenced to 16 years for fatal stabbing

NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper Kidd Creole has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for stabbing a homeless man to death on a New York City. The 62-year-old rapper’s real name is Nathaniel Glover. He was was a founding member of Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five. He was found guilty of manslaughter last month for fatally stabbing John Jolly with a steak knife in midtown Manhattan in August 2017. Prosecutors accused Glover of stabbing Jolly after becoming enraged because he thought Jolly was gay and was hitting on him. Glover’s lawyer said he would appeal the conviction.