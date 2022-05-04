Procedural ruling kills medical marijuana bill in SC House

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A seven-year fight to pass a medical marijuana bill may have ended in South Carolina when a House leader ruled the proposal would mean a tax increase and could not be considered. Wednesday’s decision may have repercussions well beyond failing to make South Carolina one of about 40 states allowing medical marijuana. Senate leaders were stunned by the decision. The House upheld the ruling on a 59-55 vote even as opponents say it could prevent the Senate from writing any bill that deals with money, whether it’s a special license plate or raising the fine for speeding.