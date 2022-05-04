Morrison defends management of Australia’s ties to Solomons

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he is following security officials’ advice in managing bilateral relations with the Solomon Islands after the South Pacific neighbor’s leader alleged he’d been threatened “with invasion.” Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare told Parliament on Wednesday that opponents of his new security pact with China had threatened his country and insulted it. Sogavare did not name the United States or Australia. Both countries have told the Solomons that a Chinese military presence in the Solomons would not be tolerated. Morrison said the allegation of a threatened invasion wasn’t true. But he defended how he’s handled the matter against accusations from his election opponent that the pact was an Australian policy failure.