Michigan waives repayment of $431M more unemployment checks

By ANNA LIZ NICHOLS

Associated Press/ Report for America

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan says 55,000 more unemployment claimants who were overpaid during the coronavirus pandemic will not have to repay those funds totaling $431 million. As of Wednesday, the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency has waived more than $4.3 billion of overpayments to some 400,000 residents. The overpayments were the result of chronic miscommunication between the agency and the U.S. Department of Labor over eligibility criteria. UIA Director Julia Dale says the agency will continue to review overpayments and extend waivers to anyone eligible. Those who receive waivers are notified through their Michigan Web Account Manager accounts.