Mexican officials force airlines to use new, distant airport

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Transportation officials in Mexico will effectively force airlines to use a new, more distant airport that was one of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s pet projects. López Obrador inaugurated the new Felipe Angeles airport 27 miles (43 kilometers) north of Mexico City in March. But it still lacks rail and road links, and airlines have been loath to change flights from the still-operating inner city aiport. But government transport officials announced Wednesday that they will reduce the number of flights allowed to land at the old terminal by 20 percent. It is the latest example of the government pressuring private companies into line with the president’s projects.