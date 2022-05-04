McLaren takes Miami in bid to become North America’s team

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The McLaren Formula One team has taken Miami by storm ahead of Sunday’s inaugural grand prix. McLaren is determined to become the official team of North America and is chasing fans and sponsors throughout the United States, Mexico and Canada. Its efforts are driven in both F1 and IndyCar and McLaren has its five drivers in Miami all weekend. Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo race Sunday, while IndyCar drivers Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenqvist and Juan Pablo Montoya are ambassadors all weekend.