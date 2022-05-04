Feminists rally for Argentine nuns who denounced archbishop

By NATACHA PISARENKO and ALMUDENA CALATRAVA

Associated Press

SALTA, Argentina (AP) — Feminist groups have rallied to the support of 18 cloistered Carmelite nuns who have filed an unusual complaint of gender violence against the local Catholic archbishop. Dozens of activists gathered this week in the esplanade of the Convent of St. Bernard in Salta. The nuns have filed a complaint with a local court accusing Salta Archbishop Mario Antonio Cargnello, Bishop emeritus Martín de Elizalde and vicar Lucio Ajalla of “physical, psychological and economic violence.” The archbishop has denied the accusations and the position of the other two is unclear because they have not given statements or officially named attorneys.