Dem flips Michigan seat after GOP candidate’s rape comments

By DAVID EGGERT

Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Democratic legislative candidate in Michigan has won a special election for a heavily Republican seat over a GOP opponent who made controversial comments about rape, Russia’s war in Ukraine and other issues. Carol Glanville defeated Robert “RJ” Regan Tuesday in a Kent County district. Regan was denounced by Republican leaders after his upset primary victory. In March, while advocating for decertifying the 2020 presidential election, Regan responded to someone who said it’s too late to do anything that her attitude is like what he tells his three daughters: “Well if rape is inevitable, you should just lie back and enjoy it. That’s not how we roll.” Regan said he regretted using the analogy but claimed it was taken out of context.