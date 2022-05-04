Biden announces Sept conference on hunger, nutrition, health

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has announced a conference on hunger, nutrition and health in September to make progress on the Biden administration’s goal of ending hunger, improving nutrition and physical activity, and reducing diet-related diseases. The gathering will be the first of its kind by the White House since 1969. The Biden administration has set a goal of ending hunger and increasing healthy eating and physical activity in the U.S. by 2030 so that fewer people develop diabetes, obesity, hypertension and other diet-related illnesses. Anti-hunger and nutrition advocates, food companies, health care representatives, government officials and others will participate in the conference.