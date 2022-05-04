Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 9:24 AM

Atlanta agrees to pay nearly $1M to man shot by officer

KION

ATLANTA (AP) — The city of Atlanta has agreed to pay nearly $1 million to a North Carolina man who was shot and injured by a police officer as he was leaving an event downtown in February 2017. The Atlanta City Council on Monday approved a $999,000 settlement for Noel Hall. Hall and his family had come to Atlanta because his son was participating in a supercross event. A police sergeant working off duty as security shot into Hall’s vehicle when Hall turned left after being told he couldn’t. The police sergeant was fired a few months later and was indicted the following year. He pleaded guilty in early 2020 and was sentenced to serve probation.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content