At least 20 killed in Uganda bus accident, police say

Associated Press

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan police say 20 people have been killed after a passenger bus crashed into a tea estate off a highway in western Uganda. Police said at least seven of the victims in the Wednesday morning accident are minors. There was no immediate information on what caused the accident, one of the deadliest in recent years. Deadly motor accidents are frequent in Uganda, where roads and highways are narrow and often littered with potholes. Head-on collisions involving heavy vehicles are common. The bus was traveling from the city of Fort Portal to the Ugandan capital, Kampala.