Armenian authorities block roads, warn anti-govt protesters

AVET DEMOURIAN

Associated Press

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Authorities have blocked streets in Armenia’s capital and warned anti-government protesters against trying to seize the country’s parliament building. Police used cement mixers and trucks to close off roads and bridges leading to the center of Yerevan as demonstrators chanted, “Armenia without Nikol,” referring to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The protesters are demanding his resignation. They used cars to block the area around pedestrian underground passageways at major intersections. They marched in at least 10 directions. Pashinyan was scheduled to speak to parliament on Wednesday. The prime minister became a renewed target of rancor last month after he spoke in parliament about the need to sign a peace agreement with neighboring Azerbaijan.