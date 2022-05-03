Skip to Content
AP National News
VP Harris to meet Thursday with union organizers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will meet with union organizers at the White House on Thursday. It’s part of a broader effort by the administration to boost unionization campaigns at major employers. A White House official insisted on anonymity to share the details of the gathering. Among the guests will be Chris Smalls. He heads the Amazon Labor Union and helped win a vote last month to unionize warehouse workers on Staten Island, New York. Other organizers attending include those working to unionize Starbucks, outdoors retailer REI and the animation studio Titmouse.

