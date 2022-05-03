US Rep. Delgado tapped by Hochul for NY lieutenant governor

By MARINA VILLENEUVE

Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado will serve as New York’s next lieutenant governor. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the appointment Tuesday. Delgado will take on the largely ceremonial role previously held by Democrat Brian Benjamin, who resigned following his arrest on corruption charges. The appointment comes a day after Hochul signed a law that will allow Benjamin’s name to be removed from the ballot in the state’s upcoming Democratic primary. It could potentially allow Delgado to run for the lieutenant governor’s job if he wants it permanently. Delgado was first elected to Congress in 2018 to represent the Hudson Valley and the Catskills.