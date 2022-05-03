Trooper to be arraigned in death of Mubarak Soulemane

By DAVE COLLINS

Associated Press

A Connecticut state trooper who fatally shot a man following a high-speed chase in 2020 is expected to be arraigned on a manslaughter charge. Nineteen-year-old Mubarak Soulemane, who was Black, had a knife but was boxed in by police and unable to drive away. The shooting by white trooper Brian North has been protested by Soulemane’s family and civil rights groups. The Connecticut State Police Union plans a march and rally in support of North outside the Milford courthouse on Tuesday morning.