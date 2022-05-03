Top German court reject’s Syrian’s appeal in torture case

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s top court says it has rejected the appeal of a former members of Syria’s secret police who was convicted last year of facilitating the torture of prisoners in his home country. In a landmark ruling, a court in the western German city of Koblenz had convicted Eyad Al-Gharib of accessory to crimes against humanity and sentenced him to four-and-a-half years in prison. Al-Gharib had appealed the sentence, noting that his testimony to German investigators provided significant evidence for the subsequent conviction of a second, more senior Syrian former official. The Federal Court of Justice said Tuesday it found no legal errors in the verdict or sentence imposed by the Koblenz court, meaning that ruling cannot now be challenged.