Powerful French abortion drama ‘Happening’ lands in US

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

When writer-director Audrey Diwan first read Annie Ernaux’s memoir about being a 23-year-old college student seeking to end an unwanted pregnancy at a time when it was illegal to do so in France, she didn’t see a drama, she saw a suspenseful thriller. Diwan adapts Ernaux’s novel for the big screen with “Happening,” which won the top prize at the Venice Film Festival last year and opens in the U.S. on Friday. Though the film is technically a period piece, Diwan said it’s as relevant as ever and has already produced numerous conversations and debates as abortion rights are challenged around the world.