Politico’s Supreme Court scoop boosts security concerns

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Politico boosted security and warned its staff members to take extra care online following the news organization’s major scoop in publishing a Supreme Court draft decision that would strike down the Roe v. Wade precedent for abortion rights. The news organization says it has restricted access to its offices. While the company hasn’t reported specific threats, its story was already the subject of rampant speculation — some of it malevolent — about its sources. The 15-year-old Politico is a well-known brand name for those who closely follow news of politics and government, and its scoop left organizations with bigger public footprints chasing it.