Met Gala brings in a record $17.4 million, museum says

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — This year’s Met Gala earned a record $17.4 million, museum officials said Tuesday. The annual gala is a fundraiser for the self-funding Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The money pay for operating the institute and putting on annual blockbuster exhibits like the current “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” which was launched at the gala Monday night and opens to the public May 7. That exhibit is part of a broader two-part exhibit exploring the roots of American fashion. Monday’s gala brought together about 400 guests — some of the biggest names from fashion, entertainment, sports and beyond.