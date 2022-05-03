Man convicted in fatal stabbing of 11-year-old Houston boy

By JUAN A. LOZANO

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — A jury has convicted a man for fatally stabbing an 11-year-old Houston boy as the child walked home from school in 2016. Andre Timothy Jackson was found guilty of murder Tuesday in the death of Josue Flores following a trial that began last week. He faces up to life in prison. Authorities say the sixth grader was killed as he walked home from a science club meeting at a school just north of downtown Houston on May 17, 2016. Authorities say he was only two blocks from home when he was stabbed more than 20 times. During closing arguments, prosecutors told jurors the boy’s DNA was found on Jackson’s jacket. Jackson has maintained his innocence.