Published 8:21 AM

Iran gets opportunity to sell auto parts to Russian carmaker

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — State media is reporting that a member of Iran’s syndicate of car parts manufacturers says Iranian producers have an opportunity to export their wares to a Russian carmaker. The late Monday report quotes Hossein Bahrainian as saying “a prominent Russian car maker ” requested parts from Iran. He did not name the manufacturer. He said it requested brake parts, airbags, air-conditioner parts and other components. Both Iran and Russia are under U.S. sanctions but the export of Iranian cars and car parts are not subject to sanctions.

