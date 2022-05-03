In Nigeria, UN chief welcomes reintegration of extremists

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has lauded Nigerian authorities’ efforts to reintegrate repentant Boko Haram militants, saying the initiative is “the best thing we can do for peace.” He also called for funding from the international community to assist victims of Islamist extremism that has destroyed lives and livelihoods in northeast Nigeria. It was Guterres’ first visit to Africa’s most populous country. He is wrapping up a tour in West Africa. The UN chief also met with former militants and internally displaced persons staying in a camp in Maiduguri, capital of the Borno state where the insurgency is centered.