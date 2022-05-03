Gov. Hogan urges voters to ‘stand against the extremes’

By BRIAN WITTE

Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is urging Republican voters to “stand against the extremes.” In a speech Tuesday, Hogan criticized President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, as the term-limited governor weighs a presidential run. In prepared remarks for a speech Tuesday evening, the Republican criticized last year’s rioting at the U.S. Capitol as “an outrageous attack on our Democracy, incited by the losing candidate’s inflammatory false rhetoric.” He also says a party that lost the popular vote in seven out of the last eight presidential elections “is desperately in need of a course correction.”