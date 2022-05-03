German opposition leader visits Kyiv, Scholz refuses to go

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s conservative opposition leader was expected to arrive in Kyiv on Tuesday for meetings with Ukrainian officials. It comes as Chancellor Olaf Scholz made clear he would not be visiting Ukraine any time soon. Scholz has traded barbs with Ukrainian officials in recent weeks because of Kyiv’s refusal to invite Germany’s head of state, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, whom Ukraine accuses of cozying up to Russia during his time as foreign minister. German opposition leader Friedrich Merz was expected to meet Ukraine’s Prime Minister, the chairman of Ukraine’s unicameral parliament and other senior politicians in Kyiv. A meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was not expected.