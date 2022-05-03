Ethiopia detains 76 over Eid al-Fitr prayer unrest

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopian officials say they have arrested 76 suspects following unrest that erupted in the capital, Addis Ababa, during Eid al-Fitr prayers. The unrest followed days of tension between the East African nation’s Christians and Muslims in various parts of the country after at least 21 Muslims were killed on April 26 in the northern city of Gondar. Amid these tensions, scores of thousands of Muslims gathered for Eid al-Fitr prayers on Monday in the capital city’s central Meskel Square where they planned to walk to the nearby stadium. The procession became violent after tear gas was fired by police. Windows were smashed, a nearby museum was attacked and rocks were thrown at police. Police arrested some of the protesters.