Defense leaders say Russia learning from mistakes in Ukraine

By LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Pentagon leaders say the U.S. has learned a great deal about Russian military shortfalls and capabilities in the first two months of the war in Ukraine. But they are warning Congress that Moscow is learning from its mistakes as the war shifts to a new phase, and that will govern the types of artillery and other weapons systems the U.S. will continue to provide. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a Senate panel that if Congress approves funding, the most critical things that Ukraine needs are anti-tank, anti-aircraft and shoulder-fired surface-to-air missiles.