Defense lawyer urges exoneration for man labeled a terrorist

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A defense lawyer urged jurors to reject a prosecutor’s claims that his client is a terrorist who photographed U.S. landmarks as potential targets, saying the government didn’t prove anything in a two-week trial. Attorney Marlon Kirton said his client, Alexei Saab, is a victim of government overreach. He spoke Tuesday during closing arguments, after Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Richman repeatedly labeled Saab a terrorist. The prosecutor said Saab came to the U.S. to scope out potential targets for Hezbollah’s Islamic Jihad Organization from 2000 to 2005. The one-time Morristown, New Jersey, resident pleaded not guilty to terrorism charges after his 2019 arrest. Jury deliberations were to start Wednesday.