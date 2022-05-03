Danish PM: India should influence Russia to stop Ukraine war

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has urged her visiting Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to try to influence Russia to end the war in Ukraine. “Putin has to stop this war,” Frederiksen said Tuesday, adding that “I hope that India will influence Russia.” India’s neutral stance in the war has raised concerns in the West and earned praise from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who lauded India this month for judging “the situation in its entirety, not just in a one-sided way.” Denmark and India signed several bilateral agreements focused on green energy and clean water that will see Danish companies work in the South Asian nation.