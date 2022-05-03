Cambodian dissident dresses up as ‘Lady Justice’ for trial

By SOPHENG CHEANG

Associated Press

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — An outspoken critic of Cambodia’s government dressed up as “Lady Justice,” complete with scale and blindfold, to bring attention to her case while lawyers in her trial for treason presented their final arguments. Cambodian American lawyer Theary Seng is charged with conspiracy to commit treason and a related offense for which she could be imprisoned for 12 years. Her case arose from a failed attempt by leading opposition figure Sam Rainsy to return to Cambodia in November 2019. Sam Rainsy’s Cambodia National Rescue Party was ordered dissolved in 2017 for allegedly plotting to seize power. It is widely believed the action was taken to help ensure that Prime Minister Hun Sen’s Cambodian People’s Party would win the 2018 general election.