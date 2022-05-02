Want to contact CIA from Russia? Agency points to darknet

By NOMAAN MERCHANT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA says Russians disaffected by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine may be trying to get in touch with U.S. intelligence. And it wants them to go to the darknet. The agency on Monday began a new push to promote its presence on a part of the internet accessible only through specialized tools that provide more anonymity. Longtime Russia watchers think Putin’s management of the war and increasing crackdown on dissent may push people who disagree with him toward the West. English- and Russian-language instructions on how to access the darknet site appeared Monday on the CIA’s social media channels.