Search ongoing for murder suspect, officer who left jail

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — The search continued Monday for a missing Alabama inmate and a corrections officer who disappeared after leaving a county jail. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information. The inmate, Casey Cole White, 38, was scheduled for a trial next month on a capital murder charge. Deputy Vicky White told co-workers she was taking the inmate to the courthouse for a mental health evaluation, but the sheriff said no such evaluation was scheduled. Vicky White’s mother told WAAY that she is in shock and scared for her daughter.