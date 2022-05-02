Russians repair bridge blown up near Ukraine in ‘sabotage’

Teams of workers are striving to repair a bridge in southwestern Russia near the border with Ukraine that was damaged in what a local governor described as an act of sabotage. The regional administration said it expects the repair work will be completed Wednesday. Kursk regional Gov. Roman Starovoit said Sunday that the bridge was blown up by unidentified attackers and the Investigative Committee, Russia’s top state investigative agency, has launched a probe. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack on the bridge, that follows a series of explosions and fires in western Russia as the war has entered a third month.