Push to arm Ukraine putting strain on US weapons stockpile

By BEN FOX, AAMER MADHANI, JAY REEVES and DAN HUFF

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden visits a Lockheed Martin plant on Tuesday that manufactures an antitank weapons system, he’s certain to herald the U.S.-made arms as a gamechanger in Ukraine’s stiff resistance to the Russian invasion. But Biden’s coming visit to the Alabama factory line that makes the Javelin weapons system is also drawing attention to a growing concern as the war drags on: Can the U.S. sustain the cadence of shipping vast amounts of arms to Ukraine while maintaining the healthy stockpile it may need should conflict erupt with North Korea, Iran or elsewhere?