PSY’s new album, video turn corner from ‘Gangnam Style’

By JUWON PARK

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — PSY has released a long-awaited album “PSY 9th,” which he describes as a “farewell to ‘Gangnam Style.’” The South Korean artist became a global success story with the song “Gangnam Style” a decade ago. The full-length album “PSY 9th” comes after five years of waiting and has 12 songs and features popular K-pop artists, including Suga from BTS and Korean-Canadian rapper Tablo. “Gangnam Style” with its addictive horse-riding dance and catchy melodies, made a global splash in 2012 and has over 4.4 billion views on YouTube. The new album was released Friday.