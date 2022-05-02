On trip to 3 West African nations, UN chief urges investment

By CARLEY PETESCH

Associated Press

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — To start his three-nation tour of West Africa, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on rich countries to increase their investments in Africa as the continent recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic and is impacted by the war in Ukraine. He said the “war is aggravating a triple crisis: food, energy and financial, for the region and well beyond.” Guterres was speaking Sunday in Senegal before sharing an Iftar dinner — the meal breaking the Ramadan fast — with President Macky Sall, who became president of the African Union earlier this year. The U.N. secretary-general’s trip will continue to Niger and Nigeria.