Ohio’s GOP elections chief faces conservative foe in primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s Republican primary for secretary of state features a matchup between incumbent elections chief Frank LaRose and conservative challenger John Adams, who has questioned the 2020 presidential election results. The winner of Tuesday’s Republican primary will face Democrat Chelsea Clark in November’s general election. Despite Adams’ open questioning of the 2020 results, Trump’s endorsement of LaRose was expected given LaRose’s 2016 support for Trump and his role on a team that handled logistics for Trump’s 2017 inauguration. LaRose also brings the strength of incumbency to his campaign and adopted some of Trump’s talking points about voter fraud ahead of Trump’s endorsement.