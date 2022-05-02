No fireworks for Israel Independence Day over PTSD concerns

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s raucous Independence Day celebrations will be a little quieter this year. Fireworks are typically a mainstay at parties across the country but this year, many of the glittering yet noisy displays have been cancelled over concerns by some military veterans who say the cracking and banging dredges up the horrors of battle, especially for those with post-traumatic stress disorder. Israel will mark 74 years since its creation on Thursday, and festivities begin the night before. The decision to cancel fireworks in many cities drew criticism from some nationalists, who saw it as an attempt to scale back Israeli patriotism.