NBC says it found 11 instances of plagiarism in web articles

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC News says it has edited 11 articles written for its website over the past year to reflect that they were found to contain information taken from other news organizations without attribution. The reporter involved, Teaganne Finn, “is no longer employed with the company,” a network spokesman said Monday. The network says editor’s notes were placed on each article telling readers that the plagiarized information had been removed; in each case it was background information that was not essential to the article. NBC says it found the instances during a review of the reporter’s work and had not been tipped by an outside source.