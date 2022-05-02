Skip to Content
Indiana GOP lawmakers resisting many hard-right challengers

By TOM DAVIES
Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Frustrated conservatives wanting to push the Republican-controlled Indiana Legislature further to the right are trying to unseat several current GOP lawmakers in Tuesday’s primary. Roughly two dozen so-called liberty candidates are in Republican legislative races across the state. Their targets are several top-ranking members of the GOP-dominated House. Those challengers argue the Legislature hasn’t been aggressive enough in attempting to ban abortion, enhancing gun rights and overturning COVID-19 restrictions that were ordered by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb. Republican legislative leaders argue the “no compromise” stances adopted by many challengers aren’t practical and tout many conservative successes.  

